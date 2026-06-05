Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
05.06.2026 19:15:00
2 Surefire Ways to Invest in SpaceX Now (and After) Its Historic IPO
All eyes are on SpaceX as the Elon Musk-led company prepares for what may be the biggest initial public offering ever. The technology and industrial giant aims for a valuation that may approach $2 trillion. Though SpaceX hasn't announced an exact date for the operation, press reports say it may unfold as early as June 12. So now you may be wondering: How can I get in on SpaceX shares? Opportunities exist right now. Let's check out two surefire ways to invest in this high-growth company -- today and after the IPO.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!