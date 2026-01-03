Novo Nordisk Aktie

Novo Nordisk

WKN DE: A3EU6F / ISIN: DK0062498333

03.01.2026 19:23:00

2 Tailwinds Behind Novo Nordisk Stock Heading Into 2026

Novo Nordisk's (NYSE: NVO) shareholders must be happy to see 2025 finally come to a close. It was not a good year for the pharmaceutical giant. It encountered several setbacks, greater competition within its core therapeutic area, and slowing growth for its top growth drivers, Ozempic and Wegovy.Thankfully, 2026 could be a much better year for the Denmark-based drugmaker. Let's consider two tailwinds that could help Novo Nordisk throughout the year.Despite all the troubles it encountered in 2025, Novo Nordisk also secured some significant wins. Notably, the company earned label expansions for certain products. Its weight management medicine, Wegovy, is now approved for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH). An oral version of the medicine has also been approved for weight loss. And a higher-dose version of Wegovy is also under review.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
