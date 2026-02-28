NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
28.02.2026 17:33:00
2 Tariff-Proof Energy Stocks to Buy Now
There's no escaping the impact of tariffs. When President Donald Trump recently announced he would raise tariffs on nearly everything the U.S. imports from most of our trading partners to 15%, markets stumbled. These import taxes affect nearly every business by raising the costs of basic goods, such as steel and electronics.However, there are some energy sector companies that are less affected by tariffs than others. Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) and Williams Companies (NYSE: WMB) offer investors an antidote to tariff concerns, both from the U.S. and abroad, because they focus solely on domestic consumption. Both also appear to be safer artificial intelligence (AI) plays than software stocks, as they are already reaping the benefits of AI growth without having to lay out unusually high amounts on capital expenditures.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!