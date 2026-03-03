NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
03.03.2026 12:25:00
2 Tariff-Proof Industrial Stocks to Buy Now
Tariff concerns are forcing many industrial companies to brace for trouble on their bottom lines. President Donald Trump's levy of a 10% global tariff that he has threatened to boost to 15% in some cases will likely have a substantial impact on businesses in the U.S. and abroad.There's no such thing as a tariff-proof industrial company, but Mueller Water Products (NYSE: MWA) and Teledyne (NYSE: TDY) have specific structural and operational advantages that will insulate them from the worst effects of these import taxes.Here's how each of these companies skirts tariff concerns and why they are good stocks to buy now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
