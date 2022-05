2 Tasty Recession-Resistant Stock Picks

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Signs of recession are looming. With the Federal Reserve issuing the biggest rate hike in over 20 years, Bank of America chief investment strategist Michael Hartnett warning of "inflation shock" leading to "recession shock," and the CEO of JPMorgan Chase saying that recession is "absolutely" possible, it sounds like dark skies are looming ahead for the market at large.What's a savvy investor to do when signs point to the bears coming in and taking everyone's picnic baskets? The answer to protecting a portfolio against recession might just lie in investing in Big Macs, orange juice, and sodas. As strange as it may seem, fast-food giant McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) and beverage titan PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) are two top companies that have proven they can weather a recession and come out on top, and they're poised to do it again.IMAGE SOURCE: GETTY IMAGESContinue reading