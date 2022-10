2 Tech Dividend Stocks With Surprisingly High Bear Market Yields

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Technology stocks tend to have a reputation as poor dividend plays. As tech stocks often focus more on growth, having any profits left over to fund dividend payouts is typically not a priority, even among the companies that generate consistent profits.There are some exceptions to this general trend, with income investors finding reliable payouts from tech stalwarts like AT&T, IBM, and Verizon Communications. Over the years, these stocks have managed to generate high cash yields year in and year out.But it's during a bear market, where yields on stocks tend to rise (sometimes to the 5% range or higher) in proportion to the fall in the stock price that long-term investors can find some buying opportunities. The current bear market should give income investors an extra incentive to consider dividend stocks Seagate Technology Holdings (NASDAQ: STX) and Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR). Let's take a closer look at these two tech dividend stocks.Continue reading