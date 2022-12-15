|
15.12.2022 11:14:00
2 Tech Stocks Down 64% to Buy Now
The stock market's generally dismissive mood doesn't seem likely to improve as we get ready to close 2022, particularly when it comes to tech stocks.That may be disappointing to those focused on the short term and hoping for a "Santa Claus" rally, but for patient investors looking to build wealth over the long run, now would be an opportune time to open positions in high-quality businesses. Two such businesses worth taking a closer look at are DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) and MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB). DigitalOcean provides low-cost cloud hosting services for small and medium-sized businesses. It's simplifying the adoption of the cloud, a key building block of the digital economy, so that its clients can focus on their products and services rather than worrying about tech infrastructure.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!