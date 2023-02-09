09.02.2023 11:40:00

2 Tech Stocks That Could Set You Up for Life

The past 16 months or so have no doubt tested the patience of technology-focused investors as share prices for many stocks in the sector tumbled far and have yet to fully recover. Thankfully, the start of 2023 saw some significant improvement in the market's view on tech stocks, as evidenced by the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbing 13% in January. Over the long term, technology stocks have proved to be a great place for investors to put their money, and two tech stocks with great potential for investors over the next decade or so are The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). Here's why. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schwach -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich mit Abgaben
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex notieren vor dem Wochenende mit Verlusten. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Freitag überwiegend abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen