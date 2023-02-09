|
09.02.2023 11:40:00
2 Tech Stocks That Could Set You Up for Life
The past 16 months or so have no doubt tested the patience of technology-focused investors as share prices for many stocks in the sector tumbled far and have yet to fully recover. Thankfully, the start of 2023 saw some significant improvement in the market's view on tech stocks, as evidenced by the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbing 13% in January. Over the long term, technology stocks have proved to be a great place for investors to put their money, and two tech stocks with great potential for investors over the next decade or so are The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). Here's why. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!