2 Tech Stocks to Buy on the Dip

Shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) and DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) tumbled after each company reported its own disappointing quarterly results. PubMatic is struggling with a tough digital advertising market and the impact of a one-off industry bankruptcy, while DigitalOcean is seeing its customers grow increasingly cautious with spending.While both companies are facing significant headwinds, long-term investors would be wise to consider picking up shares at beaten-down prices.Shares of digital advertising technology company PubMatic took a beating on Wednesday following a quarterly report that wasn't well-received. By late morning, the stock was down about 27%.