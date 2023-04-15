|
15.04.2023 13:50:00
2 Tech Stocks with Massive Market Opportunities
Companies can often be overly optimistic when estimating their total market opportunity. Beyond Meat's addressable market is not the $1.4 trillion global meat market, for example, no matter what the company says.That's not the case for cloud computing companies DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) and Cloudflare (NYSE: NET). Both compete in the enormous cloud infrastructure market, and while neither captures the full opportunity, DigitalOcean and Cloudflare are capable of growing at double-digit rates for many years to come. Here's a look at each.The global cloud infrastructure market, which encompasses infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), platform-as-a-service (PaaS), and hosted private cloud services, churns up nearly $220 billion of revenue annually. What's more, this massive market is still growing at a healthy pace. Industry revenue shot up 24% year over year in the third quarter of 2022, according to data from Synergy Research.Continue reading
