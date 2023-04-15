2 Tech Stocks with Massive Market Opportunities

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Companies can often be overly optimistic when estimating their total market opportunity. Beyond Meat's addressable market is not the $1.4 trillion global meat market, for example, no matter what the company says.That's not the case for cloud computing companies DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) and Cloudflare (NYSE: NET). Both compete in the enormous cloud infrastructure market, and while neither captures the full opportunity, DigitalOcean and Cloudflare are capable of growing at double-digit rates for many years to come. Here's a look at each.The global cloud infrastructure market, which encompasses infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), platform-as-a-service (PaaS), and hosted private cloud services, churns up nearly $220 billion of revenue annually. What's more, this massive market is still growing at a healthy pace. Industry revenue shot up 24% year over year in the third quarter of 2022, according to data from Synergy Research.Continue reading