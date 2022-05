2 Tech Stocks With Monster Upside of at Least 136%, According to Wall Street

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has fallen 22% from its high, putting the popular index in bear market territory. Many individual stocks have fallen much further. A variety of macroeconomic issues have contributed to that sell-off, including rampant inflation and Russia's war on Ukraine. While those headwinds are ongoing, some Wall Street analysts see a rebound in the near future for some beaten-down tech stocks.For instance, Keith Weiss of Morgan Stanley has a price target of $1,075 on Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), implying 150% upside from its current share price. Similarly, Michael Turrin of Wells Fargo has a price target of $285 on Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), implying 136% upside. Given the bullish conviction behind those numbers, let's take a closer look at both stocks.Here's what you should know.Continue reading