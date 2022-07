2 Technology Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Technology stocks have been bruised and battered in 2022 amid the broader stock market sell-off and factors such as surging inflation, higher interest rates, and weak consumer spending. The tech-laden Nasdaq -100 Technology Sector index has shed more than 32% of its value so far this year.But investors shouldn't forget that technology stocks have been winners, in the long run, thanks to the presence of disruptive and innovative companies in this sector. This is evident from the Nasdaq-100's impressive gains over the past decade as compared to the S&P 500 index.