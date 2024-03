2 Telehealth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in March

The telehealth industry took off during the early stages of the pandemic when it was pivotal for patients to be able to access remote care easily. But a big assumption many investors have made is that the growth won't be as promising now that things have largely returned to normal. Telehealth, however, is here to stay, and it presents a big growth opportunity within healthcare.Analysts from Grand View Research estimate it is already a $100 billion industry globally. And by the end of the decade, they expect it could be worth more than $455 billion. The growth opportunities in telehealth make this an area of healthcare that investors shouldn't overlook.A couple of top telehealth stocks to buy hand over fist and take advantage of their valuations while they remain low are Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) and Hims & Hers Health (NYSE: HIMS). Here's why these can be outstanding buys for the long haul.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel