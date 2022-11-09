2 Terrible Reasons to Buy Meta Platforms Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) stock collapsed after its recent earnings report. The price plunged 25% in one session, capping off a year of unprecedented value destruction for the tech giant. The Facebook parent wiped roughly $750 billion off its market cap over the last year as its bet on the metaverse so far has flopped, and its advertising business was clipped by Apple's ad-tracking changes and competition from TikTok.Still, there are some investors who seem to think that after plunging so far, Meta stock is now a great buy. While there are some worthy arguments for investing in the stock, two of the most popular ones are misguided. If you're thinking of buying the stock, don't do it for either of these two reasons. Continue reading