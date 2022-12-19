|
2 Terrific Growth Stocks Down 72.1% and 77.6% to Buy Now and Hold Forever
It isn't easy watching your investments plunge in value, but that's what Wall Street and everyday investors have endured throughout 2022. It's been particularly difficult for those of us with a lot of growth stocks in our portfolios. The Vanguard Growth ETF has plunged around 33% from the peak it reached in December 2021.There are two important aspects of bear markets that make right now a good time to be a net buyer of growth stocks that you intend to hold over the long term. First of all, every bear market in history has been wiped away by subsequent recovery periods.We also know that bear markets are relatively short-lived. The one we've been experiencing is already very long in the tooth. For this reason alone, there's a solid chance that the market's latest big dip in October could turn out to be the bottom. Continue reading
