16.03.2023 11:55:00
2 Things About Roku That Smart Investors Know
After falling precipitously from highs set in mid-2021 over slowing revenue growth and hitting new lows by late 2022, Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) stock is up 52% so far in 2023. Roku's 2022 performance shows it is clearly not immune from the macroeconomic headwinds, but as a leading brand in TV streaming, it's not going anywhere.Let's take a closer look at two factors that are telling smart investors it's time to buy.The reason Roku stock tumbled is the reason the stock will rebound. Roku generates revenue primarily through advertising. This is a cyclical market that comes and goes with the economy. As businesses pulled back on spending last year, Roku's revenue growth came to a halt. Continue reading
