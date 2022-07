2 Things Novavax Must Do to Be a Monster Comeback Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Most stocks move higher when there's good news. And then there's Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX).Last week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) at long last granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to Novavax 's COVID-19 vaccine. Instead of rising, though, Novavax's shares plunged 27%. There are several reasons behind this surprising sell-off, some of which have nothing to do with the FDA's EUA decision. But shareholders who have stuck with Novavax through a lot of drama are understandably quite frustrated.