2 Things the Smartest Investors Know About Roku

Streaming stocks are getting no love on Wall Street right now. For savvy investors that offers the potential for some good deals for those who don't mind delayed gratification.Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) has fallen hardest of all, down 88% from its all-time high. The company has shown continued growth in revenue through the second quarter, as advertisers prioritize ad placements in digital media. But revenue growth is slowing as the advertising market slows with the economy, which has pulled the stock down.However, one notable value investor still loves the stock. Dorsey Asset Management is an investment firm that focuses on identifying undervalued companies with sustainable competitive advantages and lots of opportunities for profitable growth. One of its top bets is Roku -- the firm doubled its stake in the company to 1.4 million shares last quarter. Roku is also rated a buy by 79% of analysts that cover the stock on Wall Street.