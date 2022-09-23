2 Things Warren Buffett Just Did for the First Time This Century

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has a knack for making money. Even after rolling with the punches dealt by numerous bear markets and stock market corrections since he became CEO in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha has presided over a more than 3,600,000% aggregate return for his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) through the end of 2021. It's jaw-dropping returns like this that have garnered Buffett quite the following from professional and everyday investors alike.The easiest way to track what Buffett and his investment team are buying, selling, and holding is to keep tabs on Berkshire Hathaway's Form 13F filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. A 13F effectively provides a snapshot of what the brightest money managers (with at least $100 million in assets under management) bought and sold in the most-recent quarter.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue reading