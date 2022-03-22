|
22.03.2022 07:02:58
2 Things You Might Not Know About Occidental Petroleum, Buffett's Recent Buy
Investors far and wide take note of Warren Buffett's stock purchases, but over the last few years, those purchases have been relatively muted. Yet the Oracle of Omaha recently turned heads with some very large and aggressive purchases of oil company Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY).No doubt, Occidental gets the majority of its earnings from oil and gas. However, there's more to Occidental than just a bet on higher oil prices. Here are a few things you might not know about Buffett's new holding.Not only is Occidental diversified in terms of its oil and gas basins throughout North America and the Middle East, but it also has substantial chemical-production operations. OxyChem, as that segment is called, achieved significant profits last year, with its highest earnings in 30 years. In 2021, OxyChem generated $1.54 billion in segment operating income, making up 26% of Oxy's total segment income before interest and corporate overhead costs. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
