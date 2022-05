2 Threats and 2 Opportunities for Real Estate Investors in Today's Market

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

From high interest rates and inflation to a wildly fluctuating stock market, investors are trying to follow a lot of bouncing balls right now. What might've been an amazing investment in the not-so-distant past might be a questionable one now, and vice versa.So if you had recently been considering investing in real estate or expanding your real estate portfolio but are now afraid to make a move, that's understandable. But don't let fear keep you from exploring the unique advantages you might enjoy as a real estate investor right now.In the interest of navigating this strange environment with eyes wide open, let's take an honest look at a couple of the threats real estate investors are facing. Then we'll explore a couple of the interesting opportunities emerging from of all this that may be worth checking out.Continue reading