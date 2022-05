2 Top Advertising Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The digital advertising industry has been thrown into chaos this year. It's more than just a deep stock market sell-off that's eating at digital ad software companies. Apple's privacy changes for apps on its devices have set off a migration away from "cookies" (small files downloaded to your device from a website that sometimes track your activity elsewhere) and online user activity tracking. In turn, these changes impact the way advertisers and their partners measure ad campaign effectiveness, not to mention impact the way some companies monetize their applications. Amidst these changes, though, some advertising technologists are more than holding their own. The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) and PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) are two such stocks that still look like great long-term buys right now . Here's why.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading