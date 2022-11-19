|
19.11.2022 14:45:00
2 Top Advertising Technology Stocks to Buy Now
The massive global advertising industry is still expanding, and digital ads are gobbling up market share. However, a number of snags held up progress this year. Amidst heightened economic uncertainty, many brands are tapping the brakes on marketing. And Apple's privacy updates -- which allow users to opt out of app activity tracking -- have lowered the value of digital ads on the lucrative iOS operating system. Nevertheless, digital advertising technology will continue to advance for many years to come. Two particular standouts this year that are shaking off industry woes are The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) and DoubleVerify (NYSE: DV). Here's why they're both a great buy right now.The Trade Desk has been a best-in-class player in the advertising ecosystem for years. A demand-side platform that helps marketers purchase ads from publishers, the company champions the "open internet." It doesn't compete with its customers in the way that Alphabet's Google and other internet and media conglomerates do.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
