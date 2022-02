2 Top AI Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There is little doubt that artificial intelligence (AI) will play a greater part in our lives 20 years from now. A study from IT giant Gartner says that one-third of enterprises are expected to spend at least $1 million on AI in the next two years, and all companies surveyed plan to spend some money on AI. This could mean great things for both C3.ai (NYSE: AI) and UiPath (NYSE: PATH), both of which bring artificial intelligence to enterprises. Each company has a unique offering that tries to help its customers use AI to thrive over its competitors, and with the broad ramp-up in AI in the workplace, these two stocks could see major growth over the coming years.C3.ai and UiPath are both down substantially from their all-time highs, which potentially gives investors a nice buying opportunity here. Here's why I think these two stocks could explode over the next few years.