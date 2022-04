2 Top AI Stocks Ready for A Bull Run

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) will be one of the most important trends of the century. Companies that play leading roles in driving this incredible technology shift forward will likely see incredible business performance and deliver market-crushing returns for shareholders. With that in mind, ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) and ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON) stand out as top stocks for long-term investors looking to benefit from the AI revolution. Let's take a closer look at why these two companies are on track to facilitate and benefit from the dawning age of artificial intelligence.