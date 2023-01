2 Top AI Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Technological innovation comes in many forms, and one innovative sector that is gaining in importance is artificial intelligence (AI). AI seeks to simulate human behavior, and when combined with machine learning (ML), it can also learn from accumulated data without explicit programming.Companies ranging from small start-ups to established tech giants are working to leverage the benefits of AI. Among them, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) deserve particular attention, both for their AI innovations as well as the current state of their stocks. Let's take a closer look at these two top AI stocks poised to start a bull run.Google parent Alphabet benefits from numerous tailwinds in the AI space. This competency comes largely from Google AI, its division devoted to studying and applying the technology.Continue reading