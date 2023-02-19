|
19.02.2023 17:00:00
2 Top AI Stocks Ready for a Bull Run
Artificial intelligence has taken the market by storm this year.The launch of OpenAI's ChatGPT has opened investors' eyes to the potential for the new technology, and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has said that a new race has begun with generative AI tech.AI stocks have become so buzzworthy that C3.ai, a software-as-a-service company focused on artificial intelligence, nearly doubled in January, and shares of Buzzfeed more than doubled in a single day after the company said it would use AI tools for some of its content.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
