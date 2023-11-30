|
30.11.2023 11:58:00
2 Top AI Stocks Ready for a Bull Run
Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have taken the stock market by storm as investors, CEOs, and pundits all seem convinced that AI, in particular generative AI, will be the next major transformative technology.Nvidia has been the biggest winner this year, as the chip maker sells the building blocks to run complex large language models, and its chips have been in high demand from cloud infrastructure operators like Amazon, Microsoft, and others, leading to soaring revenue and profits.Nvidia shares have more than tripled this year, but some AI stocks could be just getting ready to take off. Let's take a look at two of them.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!