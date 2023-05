2 Top AI Stocks Ready for Bull Runs

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Identifying a company in the early stages of its growth from a new product or service can lead to fantastic returns, but it can also cause investors to lose big on hot stocks that eventually peter out. Fortunately, investors don't have to take chances when it comes to the emerging growth opportunity in artificial intelligence (AI). Some of the best AI stocks to buy are right under your nose.Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) have been investing in AI for years. These stocks delivered returns of more than 700% over the last decade, but they could still outperform the market for many years.Let's look at the ways these leaders are using AI to fuel their businesses.Continue reading