2 Top AI Stocks With Up to 76% Upside in 2024, According to Wall Street

The markets have continued the strong rally so far in 2024. The Nasdaq Composite is closing in on a new all-time high, while the S&P 500 is already there after rising 22% over the last 12 months.In such a bullish year for the markets, the one opportunity that everyone is talking about is artificial intelligence (AI) and which companies are likely to benefit over the next decade. This was a key theme driving shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) higher in 2023, and two Wall Street pros see even more upside.Here's why analysts remain bullish on these two tech stocks.