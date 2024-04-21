|
21.04.2024 12:11:00
2 Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) Cryptocurrencies That Could Soar in the Bull Market
There's been a recent surge in investor interest in projects that are operating at the convergence of the artificial intelligence (AI) and cryptocurrency spaces. In 2024, as excitement about AI reached new heights, numerous cryptocurrencies that branded themselves as AI-related solutions have experienced significant gains.While the intersection of these technologies presents intriguing possibilities, the recent spike in interest may have inflated the values of many AI-branded cryptocurrencies. In typical crypto-market fashion, amid the noise, only a handful of these projects are likely to stand the test of time and hold their value.In my view, Render (CRYPTO: RNDR) and Bittensor (CRYPTO: TAO) hold true potential for long-term growth and offer genuine utility beyond the hype.
