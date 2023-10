2 Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Ready for A Bull Run

Many artificial intelligence (AI) stocks are soaring this year. The introduction of powerful and user-friendly chatbots such as Google Bard and OpenAI's ChatGPT took the world by storm, and now everybody wants a finger in that tasty pie. Some of the early leaders in this shakeup have seen their stock prices double or triple in recent months.But Wall Street forgot to send that memo to a handful of promising AI experts. Shares of embedded AI specialist NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) have only gained 17% in 2023 and titanic sector veteran International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) is actually down by a couple of percent.Both of these lagging AI stocks strike me as excellent buys at reasonable stock prices right now.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel