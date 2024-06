2 Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

Leading companies benefiting from the booming demand for artificial intelligence (AI) services have been one of the main catalysts sending the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite to new highs this year. Investors who put their money in the right stocks could make a lot of money over the next decade in this burgeoning new industry.Here are two promising stocks that could deliver wealth-building returns for shareholders.C3.ai (NYSE: AI) is a leading AI enterprise software developer. Some of the largest companies in the world use C3.ai, including the federal government. The U.S. Air Force uses C3.ai to predict points of failure during operation and identify the spare parts that are needed for repairs. Shell uses C3's advanced software to monitor and maintain more than 10,000 pieces of equipment across its energy assets. While the stock hasn't kept up with the broader market this year, these relationships with large organizations point to a massive opportunity on the horizon.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel