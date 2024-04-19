|
19.04.2024 10:10:00
2 Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy in April
Many of the companies benefiting from the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) have seen their share prices rise impressively since the beginning of 2022, making it difficult for investors to find worthy AI stocks trading at reasonable or relatively attractive valuations.Difficult, but not impossible.There are at least two solid opportunities right now for investors looking to get their hands on potential AI winners that haven't become prohibitively expensive from a valuation standpoint -- Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) and Oracle (NYSE: ORCL). Let's find out a bit more about these two AI stocks and why they might make good additions to your investment portfolio in April.
