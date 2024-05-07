|
07.05.2024 16:00:00
2 Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy in May
It's not often that investors can experience a megatrend like artificial intelligence (AI), a technology with the potential to transform the global economy by dramatically boosting worker productivity. Let's discuss why Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) could be great ways for investors to bet on this long-term opportunity. When betting on a brand-new technology, investors need to be able to distinguish between hype and fundamentals. And despite rising by a jaw-dropping $1,700% over the last five years, Nvidia stock is still deeply grounded in the company's earnings and growth potential. Nvidia is a quintessential AI stock because of its picks-and-shovels approach -- it sells the graphics processing units (GPUs) that other corporations will need to train and run their consumer-facing software. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
