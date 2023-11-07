07.11.2023 11:30:00

2 Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Next Decade

If want to learn how to stake your claim on the coming AI gold rush, you've come to the right place. Here are two pioneering businesses that are set to deliver bountiful artificial intelligence-driven gains to their shareholders in the coming years.AI has the potential to bring previously unattainable levels of speed and efficiency to warehouse operations. Symbotic (NASDAQ: SYM) is a leader in this emerging industry -- at a time when countering rising logistics costs is becoming increasingly challenging for businesses of all sizes.Symbotic wants to help its customers offset inflationary cost pressures by automating their warehouses. Symbotic's software and AI-powered robots can fulfill orders with 99.99% accuracy. Its high-density storage system can slash square footage needs by as much as 60%. And its tech makes it possible to load trailers in just minutes rather than hours.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

