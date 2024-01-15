|
15.01.2024 17:01:00
2 Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy Right Now
Artificial intelligence (AI) isn't just another tech buzzword; it's a groundbreaking force, reshaping our lives and businesses. In a memorable blog post from the spring of 2023, Microsoft founder Bill Gates compared AI's game-changing powers to the introduction of the internet and the mobile phone:And Gates is not a lone voice in the wilderness. For instance, futurist and inventor Ray Kurzweil respectfully dissented when asked to sign an open letter calling for a pause in high-powered AI research. "There are tremendous benefits to advancing AI in critical fields such as medicine and health, education, pursuit of renewable energy sources to replace fossil fuels, and scores of other fields," Kurzweil wrote.The renowned scientist, serving as Alphabet's director of engineering since 2012, saw this revolution coming decades ago. Kurzweil used to believe that affordable household-level computers would eclipse human brain power around the year 2020. That deadline has moved to 2045 or thereabouts, but "humanity 2.0" is still coming. You can't stop progress -- you can only hope to contain it.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
