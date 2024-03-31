|
31.03.2024 09:55:00
2 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Right Now
The artificial intelligence (AI) market will have a significant impact on economic productivity and growth. It is a ripe field to find long-term winners, but as with any new technology, there will be winners and losers. A simple criteria to stack the odds in your favor is to invest in AI leaders that are turning a profit and generating loads of free cash flow from operations.Two that come top to mind are AI chip leader Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). There are probably no other companies spending more on AI technology than these two. Their current valuations seem cheap relative to their growth and could deliver spectacular returns over the next decade.Shares of Nvidia have soared 254% over the last year, as its powerful graphics processing units (GPUs) are in high demand for AI-based applications. The company's dominance in the AI chip market has other companies vying for a piece of the pie. Intel and Advanced Micro Devices are launching new chips they hope will compete with Nvidia, but it's easier said than done. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
