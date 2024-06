2 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Right Now

Investor interest in artificial intelligence (AI) exploded over the past year, for good reason. Companies that are positioned to profit most from this groundbreaking technology are experiencing robust demand that could lead to attractive returns for shareholders.The good news is that investors don't have to make risky bets to earn great returns. Here are two of the world's most profitable companies that can deliver spectacular gains for long-term investors.Investor interest around Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) increased exponentially in recent years in conjunction with its stock performance. The demand for the company's data center chips drove the share price up 3,000% in just the last five years.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel