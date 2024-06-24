|
25.06.2024 00:15:00
2 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Right Now
Artificial intelligence (AI) is the hottest topic on Wall Street right now. Some headline names are unavoidable in this space, and for good reason. There are also many companies doing everything they can to demonstrate their AI credentials, regardless of how legitimate their claims might be.However, some companies have flown a bit under the radar while posting impressive results and have legitimate tailwinds from the AI boom currently taking place. Here are two companies that might be the top AI stocks to buy right now.When you hear about AI, it's often about companies rushing to buy the semiconductor chips necessary to train the large language models (LLMs) that power consumer-facing products like ChatGPT. However, it's important to remember that many of these chips end up in the data centers of the largest tech companies in the world. Inside these companies' data centers, the servers are connected by routers and switches, and a large percentage of those routers and switches are supplied by Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET).
