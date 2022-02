2 Top Bargain Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shareholders in tech growth stocks have experienced a brutal sell-off in recent months. Even ETFs have felt the effects, as Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation ETF has lost more than half of its value over the last year.Amidst all the sell-off carnage, there are some tech companies that have become bargains despite their modest price declines, and they hold considerable potential to move higher. Investors looking for such tech stocks should consider two stalwarts: Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM). Let's find out a bit more about these top bargain stocks ready for a bull run.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading