|
24.03.2022 10:47:00
2 Top Bargain Stocks Ready for a Bull Run
Growth stocks have been shrinking in 2022. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) index is down 11% year to date, and many former market darlings have taken even sharper corrections right on the chin.The reasons for this marketwide correction are serious and abundant. Geopolitical conflicts are ongoing, the coronavirus pandemic is still raging, the American economy is generating inflation of historic proportions, the supply chains for wares from semiconductors to cream cheese are in shambles -- and I'm only scratching the surface with this list.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!