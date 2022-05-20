20.05.2022 13:20:00

2 Top Bargain Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

Growth and technology stocks have fallen on hard times in 2022. The Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ) -- which tracks the Nasdaq-100 index -- is down 23.3% year to date, one of the worst starts to the year for technology stocks since the dotcom bust. There are numerous reasons for these price declines, including rising inflationary pressures, energy/commodity price volatility, continued supply chain issues, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Many investors are now worried the U.S. economy is headed for a recession this year. But if you take the long view, these price drops can provide tremendous opportunities for your portfolio. Here are two bargain stocks ready to soar over the next three to five years. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Real Estate Corp Ltdmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Real Estate Corp Ltdmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen im Sinkflug -- ATX und DAX gehen fester ins Wochenende -- Asiatische Börsen schlussendlich erholt
Der ATX und der DAX legten am Freitag zu. Die US-Börsen geben zum Wochenschluss ab. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich mit Pluszeichen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen