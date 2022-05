2 Top Bargain Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Growth and technology stocks have fallen on hard times in 2022. The Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ) -- which tracks the Nasdaq -100 index -- is down 23.3% year to date, one of the worst starts to the year for technology stocks since the dotcom bust. There are numerous reasons for these price declines, including rising inflationary pressures, energy/commodity price volatility, continued supply chain issues, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Many investors are now worried the U.S. economy is headed for a recession this year. But if you take the long view, these price drops can provide tremendous opportunities for your portfolio. Here are two bargain stocks ready to soar over the next three to five years. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading