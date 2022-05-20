Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
20.05.2022 13:20:00
2 Top Bargain Stocks Ready for a Bull Run
Growth and technology stocks have fallen on hard times in 2022. The Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ) -- which tracks the Nasdaq-100 index -- is down 23.3% year to date, one of the worst starts to the year for technology stocks since the dotcom bust. There are numerous reasons for these price declines, including rising inflationary pressures, energy/commodity price volatility, continued supply chain issues, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Many investors are now worried the U.S. economy is headed for a recession this year. But if you take the long view, these price drops can provide tremendous opportunities for your portfolio. Here are two bargain stocks ready to soar over the next three to five years. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Real Estate Corp Ltdmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Real Estate Corp Ltdmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!