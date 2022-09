2 Top Bargain Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The bear market has been mostly a downer for investors.After all, no one likes to lose money, but long-term investors know there's a silver lining to bear markets. That's because when stocks are cheaper you buy more of them, so if you're a net buyer of stocks, you should want prices to languish, at least in the short term. The market sell-off has set up plenty of bargain buying opportunities for investors. Keep reading to see why JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) and Perion Network (NASDAQ: PERI) fit the bill if you're looking for stocks that are ready for a bull run.Continue reading