2 Top Bargain Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

"Recession" is suddenly a hot topic in the corporate executive suite. Of the 409 companies on the S&P 500 that have reported earnings so far this quarter, the R-word was discussed 165 times, according to data from market data provider Sentieo, a four-fold increase from last year. And where Apple was essentially the bulwark against a market collapse after reporting relatively strong earnings when all the rest of the tech sector seemed to be imploding, the iPhone maker now says China's zero-tolerance COVID-19 restrictions may cause a shortage of the mobile device because of "significantly reduced capacity" at a primary factory.The company now expects to produce at least 3 million fewer iPhone 14 models than originally forecast. Continue reading