2 Top Bargain Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

2022 hasn't been great for most growth stocks. The investment climate worsened as Wall Street worried about a potential recession on the way. Many companies have added to those concerns in recent months by showing weaker sales and declining profitability.The good news is that even excellent stocks have been caught up in that negative investing attitude. These businesses were attractive before the market slump reduced their valuations. With that in mind, let's look at a few reasons to buy Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) right now.Chewy shares have trailed the wider market since early 2022, but you'd have to struggle to find good reasons for that decline in its operating results. Sure, pet adoption rates have plunged compared to early phases of the pandemic. Consumers aren't as excited to shop online as they were back then, either.Continue reading