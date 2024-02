2 Top Bargain Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

The stock market had a great year in 2023, largely bringing it back from the inflation-flavored plunge of 2022. The market barometer S&P 500 rose by 24.2% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index jumped 43.4%. The Federal Reserve's anti-inflation measures brought price growth back down, and the tech sector celebrated the arrival of powerful new artificial intelligence (AI) systems like OpenAI's ChatGPT.But some top-notch stocks weren't invited to last year's Wall Street party. At the start of February 2024, you'll still find some great investments biding their time in the bargain bin.The signs of better days ahead are already piling up, as the looming recession threats of yesteryear recede and a new bull market has become official. For investors, it's high time to take action before the ongoing bull run really takes off.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel