2 Top Bargain Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

Many stocks with an interest in artificial intelligence (AI) have soared recently. Nvidia stock more than tripled over the last year, while Microsoft shares gained 45%, easily outpacing the S&P 500 index's 22% gain over the same period.But the AI boom didn't light a fire under every related stock, and you can still find some great companies with undervalued stocks in the AI corner of Wall Street.Two of these tempting AI picks are data warehousing specialist Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) and process automation expert UiPath (NYSE: PATH). These stocks have underperformed the S&P 500 over the last year and have endured price drops of more than 20% year to date.