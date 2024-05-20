|
20.05.2024 16:15:00
2 Top Bargain Stocks Ready for a Bull Run
Tech stocks have had a strong run over the past few years despite all the market volatility. However, there are still bargains in the space that look poised to move higher. Let's assess two bargain tech stocks that look ready for a bull run.While Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) has had a strong run over the past year, up 50%, the stock still remains a bargain. Valued at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of about 23, the stock is trading at a discount both to where it has traded historically and compared to other leading artificial intelligence (AI) stocks like Microsoft.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
