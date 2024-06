2 Top Bargain Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

Some companies have a great future. Some stocks are way too cheap. When these two qualities are found together in a single stock, that stock should be ready for a bull run.On that note, I have unearthed two tech stocks in Wall Street's bargain bin that look ready to run. A media-streaming technology expert's stock is down more than 50% from its 52-week highs, and a business intelligence specialist's stock comes at an even steeper 73% discount. I would argue that both companies are widely misunderstood and stand on the brink of incredible turnaround stories.Shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) have been falling for years, and I can't help buying more as the stock gets cheaper.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel